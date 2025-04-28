Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Lapland, Finland

Fell Lapland sub-region
5
Eastern Lapland
8
Kemijarvi
7
Kolari
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$179,517
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Dream property awaits new ownerIn the wonderful surroundings of Lake Äkäsjärvi, in the peace…
$169,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room Cottage in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
a magnificent cottage completed in 2019 on the shore of Lake Kemijärvi. The property include…
$129,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
This magnificent log cabin stands on the shore of Lake Särkikämä in Siikakämä. The cabin was…
$181,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Now available for sale, a unique property in Suomu. The living room and the glazed terrace o…
$192,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent property in a stunning location invites you to enjoy happy days both in summer…
$92,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Tornio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
This summer cottage by the sea for those who wantescape from everyday life, but close to ser…
$56,241
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful log cabin on the shore of Kemijärvi, a short distance from the slopes and tracks o…
$224,964
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
Here is a great opportunity to buy on a quiet plot bordering the park on two sides, a cottag…
$139,751
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
A fantastic log cabin complex in Suomu, Finland. This cabin can accommodate a larger group, …
$312,451
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Posio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Posio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
This sled cabin for sale combines traditional Lapland style with modern comfort. The spaciou…
$198,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$483,327
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
This high quality and atmospheric semi-detached house combines modern living comfort with tr…
$482,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go