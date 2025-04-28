Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Lapland, Finland

Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$232,918
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$823,734
Villa 2 bedrooms in Misi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Misi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,044
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$528,326
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
This stunning log-built semi-detached home combines high-quality construction with carefully…
$795,329
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
A stylish, light-toned four-bedroom villa located between Levi South and West Point. Large s…
$1,12M
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$396,528
Villa 11 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 11 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 443 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity available in the heart of the fells by the Lainio River. The cottage vill…
$426,069
Properties features in Lapland, Finland

