Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi
14
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
56
Tornio
23
Fell Lapland sub-region
18
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$302,069
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lapland

villas
cottages

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go