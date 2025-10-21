Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Salla
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Salla, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Salla, Finland
4 bedroom house
Salla, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$186,136
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Salla, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Salla, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$64,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
Are you looking for a unique combination of natural tranquility and quality living? This stu…
$232,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go