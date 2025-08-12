Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Northern Lapland, Finland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Sodankyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Sodankyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house in Sattanen, Sodankylä, is looking for new owners. This three-story house h…
$214,313
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$164,409
Properties features in Northern Lapland, Finland

