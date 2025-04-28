Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi
13
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
40
Tornio
22
Fell Lapland sub-region
19
6 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$179,517
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$232,918
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Ranua, Finland
5 bedroom house
Ranua, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious detached house for sale near the center of Ranua! This apartment provides an excell…
$111,346
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$528,326
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent property in a stunning location invites you to enjoy happy days both in summer…
$92,031
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
This sled cabin for sale combines traditional Lapland style with modern comfort. The spaciou…
$198,832
Leave a request


Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

