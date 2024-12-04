  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial SOL Luxe

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$520,000
;
5
ID: 32603
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 8/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 300 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

SOL Luxe is a unique residential and commercial complex on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. The building features contemporary architecture and offers unobstructed views of the city center, the iconic Burj Khalifa, as well as the sea and Burj Al Arab. Its convenient location, just one minute from the DIFC metro station, ensures maximum mobility and comfort.

 

The project offers a collection of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences (some with studies), as well as premium Grade A++ office space. With its carefully thought-out layout and variety of floor plans, SOL Luxe is suitable for both living and working in the heart of the metropolis.

 

The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, with attractive flexible payment plans available. It is an investment in the future that combines a prestigious location, modern infrastructure, and a unique lifestyle.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Finanzas

