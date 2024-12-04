Complejo residencial SOL Luxe

SOL Luxe is a unique residential and commercial complex on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. The building features contemporary architecture and offers unobstructed views of the city center, the iconic Burj Khalifa, as well as the sea and Burj Al Arab. Its convenient location, just one minute from the DIFC metro station, ensures maximum mobility and comfort.

The project offers a collection of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences (some with studies), as well as premium Grade A++ office space. With its carefully thought-out layout and variety of floor plans, SOL Luxe is suitable for both living and working in the heart of the metropolis.

The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, with attractive flexible payment plans available. It is an investment in the future that combines a prestigious location, modern infrastructure, and a unique lifestyle.