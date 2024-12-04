  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
$458,151
11
ID: 28111
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 25/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 900 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    60

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Funciones de reparación:

  • Acabado rugoso

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Sobre el complejo

Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

An architectural masterpiece rising on Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, just steps from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
With over 60 storeys, Binghatti Skyblade sets a new standard for luxury high-rise living in the heart of Dubai.

Project Overview:

  • Developer: Binghatti Developers – renowned UAE luxury developer.

  • Location: Downtown Dubai, directly on the Boulevard – minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall & Dubai Opera.

  • Units: approx. 619 residential units + 2 retail units.

  • Apartments: Studios, 1–3 bedroom units, Premium “Royal Suites” with private pools.

  • Completion / Handover: Q4 2027.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Units & Prices:

Unit Type Approx. Size Price

Studio ~ 35 m² from 390.000€

1-Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 850.000€

2-Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 1.100.000€

Flexible payment plan available (e.g., 60/40: 10% booking, 50% during construction, 40% on handover).

Amenities & Features:

  • Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown skyline.

  • Private pools in selected units & Royal Suites.

  • State-of-the-art fitness center, spa, yoga & wellness areas.

  • Jogging track, landscaped outdoor lounges, greenery.

  • Luxurious lobby with 24/7 concierge.

  • Co-working spaces & kids’ play areas.

  • Premium retail & dining within the tower.

Prime Downtown Location:

  • Heart of Downtown Dubai – 5 min walk to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.

  • Excellent connectivity to Business Bay, DIFC & Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Only 15 min to Dubai International Airport.

Investment Highlights:

  • Prestigious address – Downtown Dubai is a top global investment and rental market.

  • Expected rental yields 6–8% p.a. due to high demand for luxury units.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential – limited new supply in Downtown core.

  • Unique architectural design & rare features (private pools) increase resale value.

Conclusion:

Binghatti Skyblade is more than a building – it’s a landmark lifestyle and investment opportunity.
Whether for residency, a holiday home, or a high-yield investment, it offers luxury, prestige, and lasting value.

Reserve your unit today and secure your place in Downtown Dubai’s most iconic new tower!

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
