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Barrio residencial Villa Carolina

Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$3,30M
;
10
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ID: 39460
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1141163676
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Bel Air
  • Dirección
    Avenida de Europa

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive villa under construction on Estepona's New Golden Mile. Modern design, prime location, and all the amenities, just steps from the sea. Elegance and comfort on Estepona's New Golden Mile In a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol, just 8 minutes from the center of Estepona and 10 minutes from Marbella, is a unique property that combines modern design, the highest quality finishes, and an unbeatable location. The villa has 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full en-suite bathrooms, and 1 guest toilet, along with a bright living room with dining area and open-plan kitchen that invites you to enjoy every moment with your family. Its large, carefully designed basement offers exclusive spaces for a cinema, gym, wine cellar, and much more, creating a home designed for maximum comfort. Premium southwest-facing terrace, spacious and elegant, overlooking the garden and pool, ideal for enjoying the afternoon sun and unique sunsets. It has a chill-out area and outdoor dining area, offering an exclusive, private space with maximum comfort. Facing southwest, natural light envelops each room and enhances the contemporary design. Outside, a private garden with a pool becomes the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round. All this surrounded by essential services such as schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and a hospital, and just a stone's throw from the sea.

Localización en el mapa

Bel Air, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Carolina
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$3,30M
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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