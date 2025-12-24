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Barrio residencial Altura Residences

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$4,54M
;
10
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ID: 39332
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1968643625
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis
  • Dirección
    Avenida Tomas Pascual

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Welcome to an exclusive collection of five luxury residences in the heart of La Quinta, one of Marbella's most coveted enclaves. Designed by GC Studio and developed by Kasa Developers, this 24-hour boutique gated community with incredible sea views redefines contemporary Mediterranean living through timeless architecture, elegant interiors, and a natural connection to nature. Each residence has been carefully designed to balance style and comfort, with open-plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and seamless transitions between indoors and outdoors. Natural light fills every space, highlighting refined finishes, custom kitchens, and spacious living areas that extend onto private terraces with panoramic views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Spread over several levels, each villa offers four to five spacious bedrooms, all with private bathrooms and a luxurious master suite with a private terrace. The ground floors feature wellness and leisure spaces, from private gyms and saunas to multipurpose rooms, while rooftop solariums invite you to relax under the Andalusian sky. Outside, private gardens, sparkling infinity pools, and shaded seating areas create a sanctuary of relaxation and privacy. Within the community, 24/7 security and controlled access ensure peace of mind for every resident. It is much more than a home; it is a statement of sophistication, comfort, and contemporary elegance. A place where design, nature, and lifestyle come together in perfect harmony.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Altura Residences
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$4,54M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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