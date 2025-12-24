Barrio residencial Villa Stern

This spectacular ultra-modern villa is located in the prestigious Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrande, in a privileged location next to the iconic Villa Manzana. A true masterpiece of contemporary architecture, it seamlessly blends luxury, avant-garde design and sustainability, offering an incomparable living experience. Designed for those seeking an exclusive lifestyle in a sophisticated and eco-friendly environment, this property redefines elegance on the Costa del Sol. With a private swimming pool and surrounded by Spain's most prestigious golf courses, it combines accessibility and privacy in an enclave of maximum security. From its spacious terraces, views of the iconic Real Club Valderrama Golf further elevate its appeal, making it a true paradise for golf lovers. Just a five-minute drive away, the renowned Sotogrande International School makes it an ideal choice for families seeking excellence and comfort. The interior spaces have been designed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring comfort and privacy in each of its multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. Every corner of the villa conveys spaciousness and serenity, reinforcing its exclusive character. The relaxation areas, spa, gym and private cinema add an unrivalled level of sophistication, while the wine cellar and entertainment areas elevate the luxury experience to its ultimate expression. With a plot of 2,212 m² and a constructed area of 1,255 m², the villa is distributed over two floors plus a basement. It has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two toilets, as well as a garage with capacity for five cars. Outside, a swimming pool with a water mirror and extensive landscaped gardens offer an oasis of tranquillity, while indoors, a heated pool and a spa guarantee wellness all year round. This property has been designed with a pioneering approach to sustainability, achieving zero energy consumption without compromising on luxury and comfort. It runs exclusively on renewable energy sources, including geothermal systems, solar panels and battery storage, generating enough energy not only for annual use, but also to drive up to 60,000 km in an electric car. Its design integrates nature and open spaces, minimising environmental impact and ensuring total self-sufficiency without compromising aesthetics or the quality of its materials. A true luxury refuge in the heart of the Costa del Sol, where exclusivity, sustainability and design converge in a unique propos