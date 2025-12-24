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  4. Barrio residencial Mosher Collection

Barrio residencial Mosher Collection

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$995,444
;
20
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ID: 39421
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1869244196
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Calle Mozart

Sobre el complejo

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Discover an exclusive new residential development comprising 44 elegant two- and three-bedroom homes, set in one of the most privileged areas of Benalmádena. Surrounded by nature and boasting spectacular open views of the Mediterranean Sea, this development has been designed to offer a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle in perfect harmony with its surroundings. The contemporary architecture blends seamlessly with the natural topography of the landscape, combining high-quality materials, spacious terraces, and landscaped gardens that enhance the connection between indoor and outdoor living. Every aspect of the project has been carefully conceived to provide privacy, comfort, and a unique experience inspired by the Mediterranean way of life. Residents will enjoy an exceptional selection of communal amenities designed for wellbeing and leisure, including natural-style swimming pools, relaxation areas, outdoor yoga and fitness spaces, co-working areas, and family-friendly zones surrounded by lush gardens and scenic pathways that invite residents to enjoy the environment throughout the year. Its strategic location offers the perfect balance between privacy and convenience, with excellent connections to the beaches, Puerto Marina, Málaga International Airport, hospitals, and a wide range of services, golf courses, and leisure facilities. An outstanding opportunity to enjoy the Costa del Sol in an exclusive setting, whether as a permanent residence, a holiday home, or an investment with strong appreciation potential.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Mosher Collection
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$995,444
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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