Barrio residencial Las Mesas Collection

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
Exclusive
apartment promotion, which has magnificent facilities, guaranteeing that the
acquisition of one of its properties is an exceptional investment. With a fully
equipped gym and wellness area, you can enjoy exercise and reflection, while
the indoor pool invites owners to enjoy a refreshing dip whatever the weather.
Above all, it is
a community, with facilities that enable neighbours to socialise by the pool,
or chat across sun loungers in the beautifully maintained garden.
• 2, 3, and 4-bedroom configurations
• Fully equipped gymnasium
• SPA
• Exterior community pool
• Landscaped gardens
• South-facing
• Sea views
• Underground carpark
• Storage space
• Gated, secure
development
Contemporary chic
design in an unbeatable location. The project is an investment that you cannot
miss, with beautiful sea views to enjoy with coffee in hand on its large
terrace or contemplate the sunset from its spacious rooftop solarium. With 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, there
are endless options for permanent residents, those looking for a holiday home
or for investors looking for high-yield properties.
Each apartment has been carefully designed
prioritizing space and natural light, with open-plan living rooms leading to
fully equipped American-style kitchens. All apartments have a private bathroom
in the master bedroom, as well as direct access to the large terraces from all
rooms in the house.
The luxurious 4-bedroom duplex penthouses feature
stunning rooftop solariums, perfect for enjoying the summer sun or dining with
friends and family alongside enviable views.
Just a ten-minute walk away you can reach the
beaches, awarded with the blue flag of Estepona, thanks to its wide coastlines,
considered some of the most beautiful in the area. The famous Promenade is a
wonderful place for a walk with children, a morning run or a romantic walk,
with stunning views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar seemingly almost within
reach on the horizon.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo