  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Estepona
  4. Barrio residencial Villa Valle Romano Estepona

Barrio residencial Villa Valle Romano Estepona

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,01M
;
16
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39419
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 690509737
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Modern luxury villa with infinity pool and panoramic views. Introducing a stunning new villa currently under construction in the prestigious Roman Valley, offering unparalleled views and exceptional modern design. This contemporary masterpiece combines minimalist architecture with luxurious comfort, creating the perfect Mediterranean sanctuary. With floor-to-ceiling windows and open-plan interiors, natural light floods the space, enhancing the serene ambiance and seamless interior living. One of the villa's standout features is its stunning infinity pool with a cascading waterfall edge, where you can lounge while taking in panoramic views of the golf course, lush hills, and glimpses of the sea. Expansive terraces and elegant lounge areas offer ideal settings for entertaining or relaxing in privacy, while the rooftop solarium adds another layer of exclusivity and indulgence. The villa is just a 7-minute drive from Estepona Port, placing you close to the lively marina, local restaurants, and boutique shops, while enjoying the peaceful elegance of an elevated location. A variety of amenities are also nearby, including top-class golf courses and pristine beaches. With construction already underway and every detail designed to the highest standards, this is a rare opportunity to secure a future home in one of the most desirable enclaves on the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial 360º by CORDIA
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$443,683
Barrio residencial Villa Entrelagos I
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,68M
Barrio residencial Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,13M
Barrio residencial Villa Henrietta
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$5,67M
Barrio residencial Villa Nagüeles 19
Marbella, Španjolska
de
$4,88M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,01M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Atalaya Emotion
Barrio residencial Atalaya Emotion
Barrio residencial Atalaya Emotion
Barrio residencial Atalaya Emotion
Barrio residencial Atalaya Emotion
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Atalaya Emotion
Barrio residencial Atalaya Emotion
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$819,108
New project of modern apartments and penthouses in the prestigious Atalaya, located in the last parcel of the golden triangle of Marbella, Benahavís, and Estepona. This exclusive gated community has been designed to offer a luxurious lifestyle, combining modernity with comfort in an unparall…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Thiar Village
Complejo residencial Thiar Village
Complejo residencial Thiar Village
Complejo residencial Thiar Village
Complejo residencial Thiar Village
Complejo residencial Thiar Village
Complejo residencial Thiar Village
Orihuela, Španjolska
de
$311,136
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 2
Área 72–121 m²
5 objetos inmobiliarios 5
El complejo está ubicado en Orihuela Costa; Esta es una pintoresca zona turística, parte de la Costa Blanca española. Aquí podrá disfrutar del paisaje mediterráneo original: valles, pinares y robledales de montaña, prados, ricos en aromas de diversas plantas aromáticas. Los lagos salados de …
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
72.0
341,181
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
82.0 – 84.0
335,607 – 375,424
Casa
121.0
654,149
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Complejo residencial CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Complejo residencial CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Complejo residencial CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Complejo residencial CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Complejo residencial CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Callosa de Segura, Španjolska
de
$239,562
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 1
Área 75–77 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
Apartamentos con dos dormitorios y dos baños. A pocos metros de todos nuestros servicios: supermercado, restaurantes, farmacia, Corte para tenis PADL, bolos inglés, campo de golf ... El acabado de la más alta calidad. Una gran zona pública con una piscina
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
75.0 – 77.0
261,546 – 329,805
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones