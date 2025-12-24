Barrio residencial Unique

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This exclusive residential project offers 10 luxury homes that stand out for their innovative architecture and high quality materials.
Designed under the concept of courtyard homes, each home is arranged around a private interior courtyard, creating an environment that combines privacy, natural light and spaciousness.
Located in Pedregalejo, one of the most sought-after areas of Malaga, it is just 500 metres from the beach, offering a privileged lifestyle by the sea.
The single-family homes, with areas of up to 554 m², have been conceived to guarantee maximum comfort and functionality. Their three-level layout, which includes a basement, two interior floors and spacious terraces of up to 157 m², allows you to enjoy open and versatile spaces.
The design is based on bright interiors, with large windows that optimise the entry of natural light, and first-class finishes that reflect elegance and sophistication in every detail.
The residential complex stands out for its excellent orientation and energy efficiency, with an A rating that guarantees a sustainable and efficient home.
The proximity to Pedregalejo beach, just a five-minute walk away, allows you to enjoy a privileged environment with an unbeatable range of leisure, gastronomy and nature. In addition, each property has two parking spaces, providing comfort and exclusivity to its residents.
This project represents a perfect fusion of contemporary design, innovation and the Mediterranean essence of Malaga, in an unbeatable location that offers the best of life by the sea.
Localización en el mapa
Málaga, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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