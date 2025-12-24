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  4. Barrio residencial Serenity Gardens Estepona

Barrio residencial Serenity Gardens Estepona

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$460,748
;
14
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ID: 39112
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 925064358
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Masters de Augusta

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New exclusive development of 106 two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses, built on three floors and distributed harmoniously, provided with an effect of modernity and elegance throughout its simple lines. The development is provided with splendid garden areas, spa, gym, social club, coworking area, recreational pool, beach volleyball court, taichi-yoga meditation area, running track, sandpit and putting green. There are 77 marinas along this extensive coastline, including the unmistakable and glamorous Puerto Banús in Marbella, the marina of Benalmadena, with two awards appointing it as “The best marina in the world", and the port cities of Manilva and Sotogrande. The complex is divided into two phases: Phase 1 composed of blocks 1 and 2 (44 homes), swimming pool, Putting Green, Spa and Coworking. Phase 2 consists of blocks 3, 4 and 5 (62 homes), gym, children's area, sports court and meditation area. On this immense coast there are 77 marinas, among which the unmistakable Puerto Banús in Marbella stands out, the port of Benalmádena, with two awards that decorate it as "The best marina in the world" or the ports of La Duquesa and Sotogrande.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Serenity Gardens Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$460,748
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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