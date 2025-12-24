Barrio residencial Aloha 40

A private oasis nestled in the luxurious Aloha area of ​​Marbella's Golf Valley. This magnificent mansion is located in a prestigious gated community and enjoys an enviable frontline location overlooking the Aloha Golf Course. Its timeless exterior and premium interior finishes strike the perfect balance between classic elegance and modern sophistication. The property strikes a perfect balance between classic elegance and modern sophistication, with a timeless exterior and premium interior finishes. The color palette used to decorate the interior is soft and inviting, evoking the relaxing atmosphere one expects upon returning home. The property consists of a main residence with five generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with a walk-in closet. The bedrooms exude individuality with their distinctive touches, but their cohesion is a testament to the ingenious design choices. There is a separate one-bedroom guesthouse, perfect for accommodating staff or visitors. The charm of this property lies in its enchanting outdoor areas, where a lush garden and spacious terraces provide the ideal setting for enjoying Marbella's year-round climate. The lush grounds of the main house are adorned with vegetation, which blends seamlessly with the property's other green areas. This unique mansion boasts spectacular views and luxurious amenities, making it a unique gem in the coveted area of ​​Marbella.