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  4. Barrio residencial Aloha 40

Barrio residencial Aloha 40

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$11,32M
;
20
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ID: 38937
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 285834818
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Avenida del Golf

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A private oasis nestled in the luxurious Aloha area of ​​Marbella's Golf Valley. This magnificent mansion is located in a prestigious gated community and enjoys an enviable frontline location overlooking the Aloha Golf Course. Its timeless exterior and premium interior finishes strike the perfect balance between classic elegance and modern sophistication. The property strikes a perfect balance between classic elegance and modern sophistication, with a timeless exterior and premium interior finishes. The color palette used to decorate the interior is soft and inviting, evoking the relaxing atmosphere one expects upon returning home. The property consists of a main residence with five generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with a walk-in closet. The bedrooms exude individuality with their distinctive touches, but their cohesion is a testament to the ingenious design choices. There is a separate one-bedroom guesthouse, perfect for accommodating staff or visitors. The charm of this property lies in its enchanting outdoor areas, where a lush garden and spacious terraces provide the ideal setting for enjoying Marbella's year-round climate. The lush grounds of the main house are adorned with vegetation, which blends seamlessly with the property's other green areas. This unique mansion boasts spectacular views and luxurious amenities, making it a unique gem in the coveted area of ​​Marbella.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Barrio residencial Aloha 40
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$11,32M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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