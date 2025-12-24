  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Estepona
  4. Barrio residencial Acqua Gardens

Barrio residencial Acqua Gardens

Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$596,811
;
19
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39317
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1366363143
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Bel Air
  • Dirección
    Autovia del Mediterraneo

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
New apartment promotion in Estepona. In the New Golden Mile, the coastal area between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, this project offers contemporary-style apartments and penthouses in a location close to all types of services, such as educational centers, supermarkets, shops, restaurants, sports areas, and entertainment options. It is just a few minutes from Puerto Banús, Benahavís, and Estepona, near the beach and numerous golf courses. It consists of 95 apartments with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, featuring spacious terraces and private gardens on the ground floor. The community offers security access, private parking and storage, expansive landscaped gardens, an elegant swimming pool with a solarium area, a professional gym with changing rooms, and work and meeting areas with a café and terrace. The properties include large windows, high-quality materials, and fully equipped kitchens, making this one of the most interesting new developments on the current market. Various sizes and designs are available, further increasing the range of options and the ability to meet different tastes and needs. It is also possible to customize your home through some standard and tailored modifications. It is a gated and secure community with common areas designed to maximize leisure time with family and friends.

Localización en el mapa

Bel Air, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Nacare
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,84M
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,25M
Barrio residencial Veridian II
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,11M
Edificio de apartamentos Elegantes Apartamentos en un Complejo Residencial en Sabadell
Sabadell, Španjolska
de
$476,509
Barrio residencial Cerquilla 59
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$9,04M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Acqua Gardens
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$596,811
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial The Hills 14
Barrio residencial The Hills 14
Barrio residencial The Hills 14
Barrio residencial The Hills 14
Barrio residencial The Hills 14
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial The Hills 14
Barrio residencial The Hills 14
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$22,75M
This is a majestic contemporary villa located in the exclusive gated community with 24-hour security access in El Herrojo Alto, Marbella. The layout includes 3 floors with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, 2 of the bedrooms with private access. It features an open-concept living area and spacious…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Solenne
Barrio residencial Solenne
Barrio residencial Solenne
Barrio residencial Solenne
Barrio residencial Solenne
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Solenne
Barrio residencial Solenne
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,19M
A boutique complex located in the heart of the Costa del Sol's Golden Triangle, where the landscape unfolds in stunning layers, with rolling green hills and the deep blue Mediterranean stretching to the horizon. The commitment to an elevated lifestyle is evident in every detail of its caref…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Modernos con Vista al Mar en Finestrat Costa Blanca
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Modernos con Vista al Mar en Finestrat Costa Blanca
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Modernos con Vista al Mar en Finestrat Costa Blanca
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Modernos con Vista al Mar en Finestrat Costa Blanca
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Modernos con Vista al Mar en Finestrat Costa Blanca
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Modernos con Vista al Mar en Finestrat Costa Blanca
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Modernos con Vista al Mar en Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Španjolska
de
$409,556
Año de construcción 2028
Apartamentos de 2 Dormitorios con Espectaculares Vistas al Mediterráneo en Finestrat Ubicados en Finestrat, una de las zonas más tranquilas y con mayor demanda de la Costa Blanca, estos apartamentos de lujo ofrecen un estilo de vida sereno rodeado de naturaleza, campos de golf y playas medit…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones