  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Wohnung in einem Neubau Maison Elysee Dalands

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$185,613
;
10
ID: 20874
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 17.09.24

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Über den Komplex

Maison Elysee Dalands – Dubai: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living Maison Elysee Dalands is a premier residential development located in the heart of Dubai, epitomizing luxury, sophistication, and modern elegance. This distinguished project offers a redefined urban living experience through its opulent design and unmatched amenities. Architectural Brilliance: Maison Elysee Dalands exemplifies modern architectural excellence. The development features a striking facade that combines classic elegance with innovative design, perfectly complementing Dubai's iconic skyline. With its sleek lines, expansive glass windows, and high-quality materials, this building stands as a model of style and durability. Luxurious Residences: The project includes a selection of exquisitely designed apartments and penthouses. Options range from spacious one, two, and three-bedroom units, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Interiors are highlighted by high ceilings, premium flooring, and custom finishes, providing a blend of comfort and refinement that enhances everyday living. World-Class Amenities: Maison Elysee Dalands sets a new benchmark in luxury with its state-of-the-art amenities. Residents enjoy access to a private wellness center featuring a fully-equipped gym, a tranquil spa, and an indoor swimming pool. Social and recreational facilities include beautifully landscaped gardens, a rooftop terrace with panoramic views, and exclusive spaces for relaxation and entertainment. Prime Location: Strategically situated, Maison Elysee Dalands provides residents with convenient access to Dubai's vibrant lifestyle. It is ideally located near major business hubs, high-end shopping destinations, and renowned dining venues. The development also offers excellent connectivity to key transportation networks. Sustainable Living: Maison Elysee Dalands is committed to sustainable living with its eco-friendly features and energy-efficient systems. The project incorporates green building practices, advanced climate control technologies, and initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, ensuring a modern, eco-conscious lifestyle. Exceptional Service: Dedicated to providing superior service, Maison Elysee Dalands features a professional concierge team to meet residents' needs and round-the-clock security for enhanced privacy and peace of mind. Conclusion: Maison Elysee Dalands is more than just a residence; it is a symbol of luxury and exclusivity in Dubai. Offering a refined living experience that harmonizes elegance, comfort, and convenience, it stands as one of the most sought-after addresses in the city.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

