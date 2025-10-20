  1. Realting.com
  2. Albanien
  3. Tirana
  4. Wohnung in einem Neubau HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Wohnung in einem Neubau HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana

Tirana, Albanien
von
$382,313
von
$2,532/m²
BTC
4.5475399
ETH
238.3560078
USDT
377 987.1767620
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
4
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32811
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 04.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Albanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Zentral-Albanien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Qark Tirana
  • Stadt
    Tirana

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    41

Über den Komplex

Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural, dynamic, and ever-evolving character.

Strategically located on “Muhamet Gjollesha” Street, just steps away from the main intersections of 21 Dhjetori and Zogu i Zi, Hora Vertikale stands as an iconic 41-story landmark above ground, complemented by 5 underground levels. It harmoniously integrates residential spaces, hospitality, and commercial areas, creating a self-contained ecosystem of comfort and convenience.

Each apartment type — from cozy 1+1 units (70–100 m²) ideal for couples or short-term rentals, to 2+1 family layouts (100–150 m²), and 3+1 panoramic residences (160 m²) — is designed with natural light, functionality, and urban elegance in mind.

The commercial units within Hora Vertikale offer prime opportunities for boutiques, offices, and restaurants, while the five underground parking levels (12,068.4 m²) ensure full accessibility, safety, and convenience with 24/7 security and surveillance.

Hora Vertikale is not just a building — it’s a living concept, a fusion of art, architecture, and the modern Albanian lifestyle rising vertically above the city.

Standort auf der Karte

Tirana, Albanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Aparthotel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albanien
von
$393,907
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albanien
von
$243,724
Residenz Liburna
Golem, Albanien
von
$1,231
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albanien
von
$1,680
Wohngebäude 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albanien
von
$2,259
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnung in einem Neubau HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana, Albanien
von
$382,313
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
TOP TOP
Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albanien
von
$203,645
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 7
Fläche 44–128 m²
10 Immobilienobjekte 10
Apartment for sale in SQUARE VILLAGE with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following the topog…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
44.0 – 128.0
178,670 – 455,910
Wohnung 2 zimmer
90.0
310,730
Doppelhaus
91.0
368,733
Immobilienagentur
Investment Realty Group
Eine Anfrage stellen
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Alle anzeigen Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Golem, Albanien
von
$1,231
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 5
Fläche 47–85 m²
5 Immobilienobjekte 5
Willkommen im Palm Paradise, einem außergewöhnlichen Wohnkomplex für modernes Wohnen. Eingebettet in eine ruhige Umgebung bietet unsere Anlage eine perfekte Mischung aus Luxus, Komfort und Annehmlichkeiten. Geräumiges Wohnen: Unsere Apartments verfügen über offene Grundrisse mit großen Fens…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
46.5 – 71.8
69,051 – 115,085
Wohnung 2 zimmer
76.5 – 84.8
114,452 – 117,111
Immobilienagentur
Optimum Property
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
Optimum Property
Sprachen
English, Español
Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Kryevidh, Albanien
von
$314,666
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 2
Fläche 517 m²
1 Immobilienobjekt 1
Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque…
Immobilienagentur
Iguana Imobiliare
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Albanien
Der Kauf kann nicht warten: Warum Sie jetzt in den albanischen Immobilienmarkt einsteigen sollten – Experte
20.10.2025
Der Kauf kann nicht warten: Warum Sie jetzt in den albanischen Immobilienmarkt einsteigen sollten – Experte
Ab 900 € pro qm und der Weg zur Aufenthaltserlaubnis. So kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in Albanien
05.06.2025
Ab 900 € pro qm und der Weg zur Aufenthaltserlaubnis. So kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in Albanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen