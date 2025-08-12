Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Xyliatos
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Studios for sale in Xyliatos, Cyprus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Xyliatos, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$153,139
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Xyliatos, Cyprus

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go