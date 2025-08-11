Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Xyliatos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Xyliatos, Cyprus

apartments
4
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Xyliatos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$153,139
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Xyliatos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$302,230
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Xyliatos, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$153,139
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Xyliatos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$255,216
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Xyliatos, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go