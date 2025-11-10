Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Pigenia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pigenia, Cyprus

apartments
3
3 properties total found
Apartment in Pigenia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pigenia, Cyprus
We are excited to present two adjacent plots of land in Pigenia, (Pyrgos ) a picturesque vil…
$313,527
Leave a request
Apartment in Pigenia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pigenia, Cyprus
Residential land of 8027sqm in Pigenia with the following features: Building density:45% …
$232,242
Leave a request
Apartment in Pigenia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pigenia, Cyprus
Residential land of 7358sqm located in Pigeniawith the following features: Building dens…
$232,242
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pigenia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go