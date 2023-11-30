Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Parekklisia

Residential properties for sale in Parekklisia, Cyprus

apartments
3
houses
4
12 properties total found
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€452,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€359,900
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€394,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€307,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
This project is an exquisite residential gated community in Parekklisia, a green suburb of L…
€275,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€197,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 472 m²
Located in the most desirable area of Agios Tychonas, only 2,1km from the coastline, this lu…
€2,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
€705,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Luxurious detached three bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 195…
€675,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a new detached four bedroom house in Agios Silas - Limassol province, with 200 sq.m…
€440,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€700,854
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom whole floor apartment under construction for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Provinc…
€675,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir