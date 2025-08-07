Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a prestigious area with modern new infrastructure including modern roads and beau…
$371,812
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a highly sought-after area with modern infrastructure including new roads and bea…
$371,812
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go