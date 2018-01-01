New residence with a parking in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Cyprus

We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic sea view, a swimming pool, parking spaces, verandas and a barbecue area.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located just a few meters from the center of Protaras.
Beach - 1.6 km
Airport - 40 km
Supermarket - 200 meters
Restaurant - 150 meters
Bus stop - 200 meters
Port - 5 km
We offer an apartment with a large balcony and a small private garden, two parking spaces and a storage.
The residence features a parking and around-the-clock security.
Completion - December, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Laminated flooring
Video intercom
Aluminium floor-to-ceiling windows with double glazing
Satellite dish
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Pre-installation for home cinema
Central heating
High-quality kitchen cabinetry
High-quality sanitary ware
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet central area of Limassol, near prestigious restaurants, cafes and luxury boutiques, business centers, within walking distance of a large green park and a marina.
Beach - 1.6 km
Supermarket - 500 meters
Immerse yourself in the epitome of opulence and elegance with these exquisite apartments and penthouses for sale in the vibrant city of Limassol. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that these thoughtfully designed residences offer the finest in luxury living. Limassol is a city that exudes an upscale Mediterranean resort vibe, perfect for creating unforgettable memories and escaping from the stresses of daily life.
This remarkable complex, situated just a stone's throw away from the glistening Mediterranean Sea, boasts a 5-story building that houses 24 exclusive apartments and 4 lavish penthouses, each with its own private rooftop and swimming pool. The peaceful and inviting rooftop environment provides a sanctuary of amenities essential to our unique design. Energize your body, mind, and soul with a state-of-the-art gym and sauna, or unwind in the serene communal swimming pool, surrounded by tranquil and idyllic surroundings, and experience the true essence of luxury urban living.
Delivery: February 2025
In addition, a 4-bedroom penthouse is also available for sale in this complex, spanning 302 sq.m. for €1,599,000.
Please note that VAT is not included in the price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the ultimate in luxury living in Limassol with this exceptional development.