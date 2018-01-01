  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus

New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,80M
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features a large parking, gyms, spa areas, saunas and steam rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lounge areas, restaurants and shops, landscaped gardens and kids; playgrounds. There is also a business center with 52 offices.

Completion - March, 2025.

Payment

40% - contract signing

30% - till June, 2023

20% - till May, 2024

10% - upon completion

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area, near the center of Limassol.

  • Paphos International Airport - 65 km
  • Larnaca International Airport - 65 km
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residential complex at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€695,000
Residential complex Complex of villas on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€700,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, 350 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€1,46M
Residential complex New gated residence at 800 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€145,000
Residential complex New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Limassol, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€484,110
You are viewing
New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,80M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,16M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with infinity pools, roof-top gardens, terraces and panoramic views of the sea. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and prestigious residential area, 10 minutes drive from the sea and 4 minutes drive from a highway. City center - 1 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 2 km Supermarket - 5 km School - 7 km Golf course - 10 km
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€370,300
Area 72–143 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEAT City Terrace is a stunning new apartment complex in the very center of Limassol. Catering to individuals seeking a luxury lifestyle within an urban setting, residents will never be too far from the city’s beating heart. The building itself combines state-of-the-art architecture and artistic styling with innovative design and unparalleled luxury. The uniquely designed, the eye-catching structure comprises 27 apartments spread across six floors. Apartments vary from one-, two-, and three- bedrooms, and include spectacular luxury three-bedroom penthouses, making City Terrace ideal for couples or families looking to make the buzzing city of Limassol their home. APARTMENT FEATURES FITTED FURNITURE & FLOOR TILES Italian kitchens and wardrobes; IDEAL STANDARD sanitary wear, FLORIM & MARAZZI flooring; GROHE mixers and taps; granite worktops. COOLING & HEATING Provisions for the electric (wall unit) heating; Provisions for air conditioning; Solar hot-water panels. WINDOWS AND LIGHTING Thermal-glass double glazed windows; Fly window and patio doors screens; Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting. INSULATION & PIPING Doubled-face high standard double brick thermal insulation; Pressurised water system; Pipe-in-pipe plumbing system. COMPLEX FEATURES SECURITY SYSTEMS Secure entrance gate; CCTV's in all common areas; Security doors; video-phone entry system. COMPLEX FACILITIES Outdoor children's playground; In-house fitness room; landscaped gardens. PARKING FACILITIES Private covered parking; Option for the second parking; Guest parking. ELECTRICITY & LIGHTING Solar panels for the electricity consumption in the common areas; LED lighting for the common areas. #luxury #designer #restaurants #tower #towerCyprus #cyprusrealestate #cyprusproperties #penthouse
Residential complex Luxury residence with three swimming pools and a view of the sea, Tersefanou, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury residence with three swimming pools and a view of the sea, Tersefanou, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€120,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of 8 low-rise block of flats and 26 villas. In the territory you'll find three swimming pools and a kids' pool. Each flat has a parking space. Each villa has a landscaped garden, a spacious patio, balconies with a picturesque view. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning in the bedrooms and living rooms
Realting.com
Go