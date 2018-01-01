New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a large parking, gyms, spa areas, saunas and steam rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lounge areas, restaurants and shops, landscaped gardens and kids; playgrounds. There is also a business center with 52 offices.
Completion - March, 2025.Payment
40% - contract signing
30% - till June, 2023
20% - till May, 2024
10% - upon completionLocation and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area, near the center of Limassol.