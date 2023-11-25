Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Menogeia, Cyprus

Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Menogeia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Menogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€315,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Menogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Menogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Project features:This specious villa is situated in a quite area of Emba village, which offe…
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

