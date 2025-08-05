Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Mamountali
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mamountali, Cyprus

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Mamountali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Mamountali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 852 m²
Villa is situated in the quiet rural village of Asprogia which can be found in the hills of …
$6,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mamountali, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go