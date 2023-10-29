Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Makounta
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Makounta, Cyprus

villas
6
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 4 room villa in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Makounta, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Argaka Village 6 Villa No.2 is a 4 bedroom villa for sale in Polis. Built to the highest sta…
€506,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 139 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
€439,320

Properties features in Makounta, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir