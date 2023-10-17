Lands for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol is a major port and the 2nd largest city of Cyprus where more than 230,000 people live: among them Greeks, the British and over 20,000 Russian-speaking citizens. Those who speak only Russian will also find service here: schools, shops, restaurants and even newspapers.

Limassol has historical and archaeological museums and an art gallery. Musical festivals, a 10-day carnival every year and the Festival of Wine every September all organized within the city. Limassol is known as the center of modern infrastructure for comfy recreation. Fans of leisurely walks admire the sea area panorama from a wide promenade. Active holiday goers opt for the mountain skiing whilst party animals gather in bars on the pedestrian zone around a medieval castle.

One can find 15 beaches equipped with locker rooms and showers stretched on the southern coast of the island. In summer the salty sea heats up to 27 °C. Volcanic sand is full of silicon favorable for skin.

Limassol offers property for any taste; both elite villas with sea view and inexpensive apartments in the densely populated area. There are also other types of housing: apartments, houses or maisonettes (2-storey townhouses with a small yard).