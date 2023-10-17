Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 762 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot in Ekali. 90% rate, ideal for an apartment …
€460,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8362 sq.meters in Limassol
€130,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The property consists of four adjacent residential fields in Agia Fylaxis. It is located a 5…
€2,45M
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Two residential plots of 1576 sq.m. for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, with a 3…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
For sale 624 sq.m plot for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province with 60% building factor a…
€150,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
For sale 668 sq.m plot for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province with 60% building factor a…
€150,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
For sale 536 sq.m plot for sale in Deryneia area - Famagusta province with 90% building fact…
€120,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 924 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 277 sq.…
€369,600
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 987 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 296 sq.…
€394,800
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1007 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 302 sq…
€503,500
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 878 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 878 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 263 sq.…
€570,700
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 989 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 296 sq.…
€445,050
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 944 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 283 sq.…
€613,600
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1037 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 311 sq…
€414,800
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 949 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 284 sq.…
€616,850
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1005 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 301 sq…
€653,250
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 811 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 243 sq.…
€364,950
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 885 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 265 sq.…
€424,800
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1037 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 311 sq…
€570,350
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 917 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 275 sq.…
€458,500
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 895 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 268 sq.…
€358,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 823 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 246 sq.…
€296,280
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1161 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 348 sq…
€580,500
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 869 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 260 sq.…
€379,753
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2102 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 630 sq…
€794,556
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 895 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 268 sq.…
€350,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 881 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 264 sq.…
€352,400
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 420m² located in Makarios Avenue (Limassol), 180% cover area, 6 floors
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7355 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. The plot is situated w…
€4,20M
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 563 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€300,000

Limassol is a major port and the 2nd largest city of Cyprus where more than 230,000 people live: among them Greeks, the British and over 20,000 Russian-speaking citizens. Those who speak only Russian will also find service here: schools, shops, restaurants and even newspapers.

Limassol has historical and archaeological museums and an art gallery. Musical festivals, a 10-day carnival every year and the Festival of Wine every September all organized within the city. Limassol is known as the center of modern infrastructure for comfy recreation. Fans of leisurely walks admire the sea area panorama from a wide promenade. Active holiday goers opt for the mountain skiing whilst party animals gather in bars on the pedestrian zone around a medieval castle.

One can find 15 beaches equipped with locker rooms and showers stretched on the southern coast of the island. In summer the salty sea heats up to 27 °C. Volcanic sand is full of silicon favorable for skin.

Limassol offers property for any taste; both elite villas with sea view and inexpensive apartments in the densely populated area. There are also other types of housing: apartments, houses or maisonettes (2-storey townhouses with a small yard).

