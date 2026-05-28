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Long-term rent of mansions in Limassol District, Cyprus

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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Discover modern family living in one of Limassol’s most sought-after residential areas — Lim…
$2,968
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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