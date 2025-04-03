Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kouka, Cyprus

1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kouka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kouka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas, surrounded by the pine forest, close to the ski resort, Platres, Cyprus …
$769,810
