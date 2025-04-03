Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kouka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Kouka, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kouka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kouka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas, surrounded by the pine forest, close to the ski resort, Platres, Cyprus …
$769,810
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kouka, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes