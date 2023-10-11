Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Empa
75
13 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus We offer a villa with a swimm…
€880,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
€724,500
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity…
€1,94M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€195,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 309 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 637 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement con…
€2,40M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa. Breathtaking panoramic sea views Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms en suite in all bedroom…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€520,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 299 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€1,67M

Property types in koinoteta empas

apartments
houses

Properties features in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
