Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
7
Room To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
€273,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Detached modern three bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, und…
€257,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
€620,000
Room 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
detached two-bedroom ground floor house in Kokkines - Larnaca province, with 110 sq.m in 170…
€135,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
€203,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
€193,000
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached luxury house in Ayia Triada - Famagusta province. The…
€315,000
Room 2 rooms with furniture, with water system, with park in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms with furniture, with water system, with park
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
Two bedroom resale mezonette for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The mezonette consist…
€235,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€255,000
Room 3 rooms with garden, with water system, with fireplace in Geri, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with garden, with water system, with fireplace
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house in the area of ​​Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with …
€326,000

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir