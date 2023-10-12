UAE
Number of rooms for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
151 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
€273,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
160 m²
Detached modern three bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, und…
€257,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
201 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
€620,000
Recommend
Room 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Lakatamia, Cyprus
2
110 m²
detached two-bedroom ground floor house in Kokkines - Larnaca province, with 110 sq.m in 170…
€135,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
125 m²
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
€203,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
122 m²
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
€193,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
3
134 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached luxury house in Ayia Triada - Famagusta province. The…
€315,000
Recommend
Room 2 rooms with furniture, with water system, with park
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
130 m²
Two bedroom resale mezonette for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The mezonette consist…
€235,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€255,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with garden, with water system, with fireplace
Geri, Cyprus
3
225 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house in the area of Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with …
€326,000
Recommend
Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
