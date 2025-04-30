Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Demos Aradippou, Cyprus

Aradippou
357
Aradhippou
189
4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol province, with 81 sq.m. cover…
$249,959
3 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,25M
3 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Kouklia - Paphos province, with 92 sq.m. interior space …
$239,960
