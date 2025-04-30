Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Demos Aradippou, Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
This luxurious residential block of apartments consists of 9 residences, three 1 bedroom apa…
$162,459
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
Contemporary Apartments in a Prime Location with Modern Amenities Located in the peaceful…
$323,820
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
A new complex in the center of Larnaca. The complex has 2 blocks and a communal swimming poo…
$625,686
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
It is, an exquisite residential project nestled in the heart of Vergina, Larnaca, just a 4-m…
$197,585
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in City Center- Larnaka province. It has …
$148,146
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
A new project located in Larnaca in close proximity to the new Metropolis Larnaca Mall at a …
$273,534
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Located in the highly sought-after area of Aradippou, Larnaca, this modern apartment complex…
$295,280
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Panthea - Limassol province, with 83 sq…
$238,823
3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$243,354
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Aradippou - Larnaka province, on the th…
$247,432
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
New Residential Project by Africanos Developers in Larnaca Discover modern living in one of …
$329,308
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
The project is located in the center of Larnaca near the largest shopping center of the city…
$378,705
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Nestled within the thriving residential landscape of Aradippou and seamlessly linked to the …
$246,981
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 114 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos area - Nicosia province, with…
$249,959
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Modern project in central location in Aradippou, Limassol. Ideally positioned in an area tha…
$301,777
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$414,627
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the flourishing residential sector of Aradippou, connected to Larnaca's vibrant c…
$296,378
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/3
This Residence is a beautiful, modern and impressive complex consisting of 2 block of apartm…
$362,239
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/2
Contemporary Apartments in a Prime Location with Modern Amenities Located in the peaceful…
$295,280
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with…
$237,535
3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
✓ A new project in the area of Aradipou, Larnaca. ✓ With covered parking. ✓ Affordable price…
$257,958
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
The project is located in the center of Larnaca near the largest shopping center of the city…
$356,751
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 3
The Apartment located in the area of Kamares just a few meters away from shops, cafes and ma…
$328,211
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Luxury 2-bedroom apartment is located in the area of Aradippou, very close walking distance …
$308,966
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
A new complex in the center of Larnaca. The complex has 2 blocks and a communal swimming poo…
$296,378
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Livadia - Larnaka province. It has 104 …
$167,176
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Nestled in a serene residential neighborhood, this property comprises nine modern apartments…
$199,437
3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/3
✓ A new project in the area of Aradipou, Larnaca. ✓ With covered parking. ✓ Affordable price…
$230,516
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Modern project in central location in Aradippou, Limassol. Ideally positioned in an area tha…
$241,422
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
This contemporary three-storey apartment building is nestled in Aradippou, the prestigious a…
$217,801
