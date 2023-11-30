Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Alethriko
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Alethriko, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 rooms in Alethriko, Cyprus
Villa 8 rooms
Alethriko, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 996 m²
Welcome to your very own private oasis! This stunning 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom villa is the ep…
€2,20M
Leave a request

Properties features in Alethriko, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir