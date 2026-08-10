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Villas for sale in Alethriko, Cyprus

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alethriko, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This spacious house with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in Alitrico offers a modern li…
$605,009
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