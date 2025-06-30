Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Napa Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 25/25
High above the harbor, both from land and from the sea, two towers are visible, which have b…
$10,37M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go