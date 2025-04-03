Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Anna
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Agia Anna, Cyprus

1 property total found
Shop 61 m² in Ayia Anna, Cyprus
Shop 61 m²
Ayia Anna, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Shop with mezzanine in Agioi Anargiroi area, Larnaca. The property enjoys excellent access t…
$211,240
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes