Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Grad Sibenik
35
Grad Vodice
16
Opcina Murter Kornati
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/3
Three bedroom apartment on the first floor. For the location, surfaces and layout of the ro…
$542,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
Three bedroom apartment on the first floor. For the location, surfaces and layout of the ro…
$455,876
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Three bedroom duplex apartment 81 m2 on the 1st and 2nd floor. For the location, surfaces an…
$414,899
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Three room apartment 81 m2 north orientation on the ground floor with Jacuzzi. For the locat…
$414,899
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
Three room apartment on the ground floor. For the location, surfaces and layout of the room…
$450,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 3
Three room apartment on the ground floor. For the location, surfaces and layout of the room…
$363,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
Three room apartment on the ground floor. For the location, surfaces and layout of the room…
$379,043
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
Three bedroom duplex apartment 85 m2 on the 1st and 2nd floor. For the location, surfaces an…
$435,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
Three bedroom apartment on the first floor. For the location, surfaces and layout of the ro…
$404,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Three room apartment 81 m2 north orientation on the ground floor with Jacuzzi. For the locat…
$387,239
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
Three room apartment on the ground floor. For the location, surfaces and layout of the room…
$379,043
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
Three-room two-storey apartment 75 m2 of north orientation on the 1st and 2nd floor. For th…
$399,532
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Three-room two-storey apartment 75 m2 of north orientation on the 1st and 2nd floor. For th…
$358,554
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Three bedroom apartment 82 m2 on the ground floor with terrace and garden. For the location,…
$420,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Šibenik-Knin County

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go