Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Grad Sibenik
35
Grad Vodice
16
Opcina Murter Kornati
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
33 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, 102m2, Šibenik-Crnica The apartment is located in the attic of a house wit…
$287,860
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, 84 m2, Šibenik-Varoš The newly renovated apartment consists of two bedroom…
$226,967
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom apartment in Tribunj with garden and terrace, 95.55 m² In the popular town of Tr…
$305,574
Leave a request
Apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
Apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
1 bedroom apartment, 50.91 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S1 is located on the ground flo…
$168,336
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a new building with sea view, Tribunj, 119 m2 This elegant two-bedr…
$527,005
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
New build apartment with garden, Grebaštica, 63.49 m² This attractive apartment is located o…
$224,938
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
$409,647
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Two-Bedroom apartment in a new building with two gardens, Brodarica, 84.81m² Duplex t…
$281,693
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Two residential units in one, Vodice, 106.96 m² In the heart of a peaceful neighborhood in V…
$243,574
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-bedroom apartment in Tribunj with pool and garden, 123 m2 This elegant two-bedroom apart…
$544,720
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-room apartment with sea view, Vodice, new building, 97.11 m2 The two-room apartment in V…
$387,504
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/2
Three-Bedroom apartment in Tribunj with terrace and sea View, 125.55 m² In the popular town …
$427,361
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment with a share in commercial space in the heart of the old town, Šibenik, Th…
$90,178
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Srima, Croatia
2 room apartment
Srima, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in Srima with Terrace, 43.98 m2 Located in Srima, a neighborhood near …
$155,002
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a new building with sea view, Tribunj, 119 m2 This elegant two-bedr…
$520,418
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment 5s, 155 m2, Šibenik – Center In the center of the city of Šibenik, on the waterfro…
$642,149
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
2 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment Murter – center, 68.59m2 In the center of Murter, in a small residential building …
$215,895
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartment in a new building, Vodice, 85.52 m2 The apartment in Vodice is located on t…
$276,788
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-bedroom apartment in a new building with two gardens, Brodarica, 84.26m² A comfortable t…
$279,866
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in Tribunj with spacious terrace and sea view, 94.49 m² In the popular…
$316,646
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Three-Bedroom apartment in Tribunj with large terrace, 125.55 m² In the popular town of Trib…
$416,290
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, 85.62 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S3 is located on the first floor o…
$276,496
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a new building with sea view, Tribunj, 107.50 m2 This elegant two-b…
$470,125
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-bedroom apartment in Tribunj with pool and garden, 110 m2 This elegant two-bedroom apart…
$487,148
Leave a request
Apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Completely renovated apartment in Tribunj, 39 m² This apartment is situated in a quiet part …
$173,823
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
Duplex apartment with panoramic sea view, Rogoznica, 85.63 m² In the peaceful part of Rogozn…
$354,289
Leave a request
Apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
Apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build Apartment with Garden, Grebaštica, 46.17 m² This attractive apartment is located o…
$163,575
Leave a request
Apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
Apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
1 bedroom apartment, 41.09 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S2 is located on the ground flo…
$128,749
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Three-Bedroom apartment in Tribunj with garden and terrace, 130.73 m² In the popular town of…
$405,218
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-Bedroom apartment in Tribunj with spacious terrace, 94.49 m² In the popular town of Trib…
$308,896
Leave a request

Property types in Šibenik-Knin County

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go