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Warehouses for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

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сommercial properties
108
hotels
4
offices
4
investment properties
13
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3 properties total found
Warehouse 1 100 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 1 100 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 100 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13946 Jankomir, Samoborska cesta Commercial building for sale - pref…
$1,73M
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Warehouse 555 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 555 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 555 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13889 Voltino Commercial space on three floors with a total area of …
$1,04M
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Warehouse 175 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 175 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
Zagreb, Borovje The commercial space covers an area of 175.21 m² and is located on the grou…
$707,077
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