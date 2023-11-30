Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. City of Zagreb
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

сommercial property
5
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop 3 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13632 Donji grad, Tuškanova Commercial space of 300m2 on the ground …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir