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Shops for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

;
сommercial properties
108
hotels
4
offices
4
investment properties
13
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19 properties total found
Shop 27 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 27 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Zagreb, Britanski Trg Newly renovated one-room office space of 27.36 m2 in the basement of …
$143,030
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Shop 100 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 100 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 100 m²
Donji Grad, near Knežev ParkLuxuriously decorated office space of 100 m2 in the basement of …
$305,670
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Shop 94 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 94 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14354 Knežija, near Vjesnik Two-story street premises with an area of…
$242,229
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TekceTekce
Shop 128 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 128 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14147 Maksimir, Kennedy square The office space with a total area of…
$461,388
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Shop 109 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 109 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
www.biliskov.com ID -14724Kvaternik SquareCommercial space - premises, with an area of 108.8…
$357,576
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Shop 245 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 245 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 245 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
$1,41M
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Shop 45 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 45 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14893Donji Grad, Vlaška StreetRenovated street-level commercial space w…
$265,298
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Shop 71 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 71 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14560Maksimir, Maksimirska streetBusiness, street, area of ​​70.80 m2 i…
$311,437
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Shop 213 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 213 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 213 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
$1,23M
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Shop 309 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 309 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 309 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 308.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
$1,78M
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Shop 70 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 70 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14559Maksimir, Maksimirska streetBusiness, street, area of ​​70 m2 in a…
$311,437
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Shop 300 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 300 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13632 Donji grad, Tuškanova Commercial space of 300m2 on the ground …
$1,73M
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Shop 251 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 251 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 251 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14077 Pond Attractive Roh Bau two-story office space of 251.44 m2 on…
$1,74M
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Shop 6 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 6 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 6 m²
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
$23,069
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Shop 13 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 13 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
$80,743
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Shop 217 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 217 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 217 m²
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
$1,25M
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Shop 134 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 134 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13888 Spansko Business space on two floors with a total area of 134m…
$461,388
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Shop 94 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 94 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15150 Zagreb, Prečko A spacious two-level commercial space with a gross…
$254,089
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Shop 78 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 78 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13887 Spanish The office space with a total area of 78.31m2 is locat…
$219,159
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