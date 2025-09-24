Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Zagreb
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

сommercial property
126
restaurants
5
offices
5
warehouses
9
17 properties total found
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
I29151 Jurjevska
$1,10M
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
SALE, HOUSE, MILLS We offer for sale a residential construction plot located in a quiet and …
Price on request
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
I25326 Trsje
$930,009
Haya PropertyHaya Property
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in City of Zagreb, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 42 500 m²
We present a development project. A plot of land with a ready-made project and a permit f…
$17,14M
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
I27149 Mariborska
$199,288
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ZAGREB in City of Zagreb, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ZAGREB
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 10 000 m²
We present a development project. Land, project and valid building permit for two buildin…
$3,85M
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
xy I24165 Gospodska
$1,11M
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
I28075 Pantovčak
$939,973
Investment in Lucko, Croatia
Investment
Lucko, Croatia
I22073 Benkovačka cesta
Price on request
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND 1.313m2 WITH BUILDING PERMIT FOR 2X450m2, GRAMAČA, ZAGREBBuilding pl…
$459,469
Investment in Lucko, Croatia
Investment
Lucko, Croatia
Investment land plot ZAGREB AREA, Velika GoricaInvestment land plot for sale in Velika Goric…
$6,10M
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Jelenovac, land with building permit for a family house with several apartments, elite locat…
$1,11M
Investment in Lucko, Croatia
Investment
Lucko, Croatia
ZAGREB SOUTH, A BUSINESS HOTEL **** IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATIONThe hotel has 71 keys, a restaur…
$9,96M
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN A TOP LOCATION A house for sale in Rohbau condi…
Price on request
Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND WITH BUILDING PERMIT FOR 5 BUILDINGS, 3,432m2, ZAGREB – GORNJE VRAPČ…
$553,577
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in City of Zagreb, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Developer project. In the southern part of Zagreb, Croatia, 27,210 m2 of development land…
$17,59M
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ZAGREB in City of Zagreb, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ZAGREB
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 700 m²
We present a development project. A plot of land of 3700 m2 with a ready project and a bu…
$1,40M
