Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Zagreb
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

;
сommercial properties
108
hotels
4
offices
4
investment properties
13
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 334 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 334 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 1
Area 334 m²
Ilica, near Frankopanska street Business space- Restaurant, area of 333.80 m2 on the ground…
$842,033
Leave a request
Restaurant 141 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 141 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Donji Grad, Tomislav Square Cult pub "Tomislav" with a total area of 141m2 on the ground fl…
$842,033
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go