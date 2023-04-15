Hotels for sale in Barcelona, Spain

UAE
Barcelona
12 properties total found
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 915 m²
€ 8,000,000
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
720 m²
€ 2,750,000
DescriptionGorgeous Boutique-Hotel for sale in the heart of Barcelona, 2.750.000 €The eleg…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 200 m²
€ 11,500,000
DescriptionFor a quick sale: Hotel 2 * in the heart of Barcelona, 11.5 million euros, 6.5%…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, 15 million €, 5,5% profit…
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 500 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionThe New Hotel 3 * in the center of Barcelona, 10 million euros!!!Year of construc…
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the center of Barcelona.Consists of 18 rooms, designed for …
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
2 100 m²
€ 11,800,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Barcelona city center for 12.5 million euros!!!The hotel …
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
4 000 m²
€ 25,000,000
Description4* Hotel in Barcelona for sale, 100 rooms, 25 million Euro!!!Profitable Hotel in …
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
260 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the heart of Barcelona: 2.7 million €, 7.5% profitability!!…
Hotel 67 rooms
el Bruc, Spain
67 Number of rooms
8 000 m²
€ 7,000,000
Hotel in Barcelona on the slope of Montserrat Mountain surrounded by natural lads. A grea…
