Restaurants for sale in Montenegro

51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
25 m²
€ 52,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
32 m²
€ 60,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 120,000
Restaurant 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
9 m²
€ 29,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
112 m²
€ 266,000
Object code - 4.25.16.11049Spacious commercial premises in the new area of the city of Bar, …
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
30 m²
€ 66,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
29 m²
€ 69,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
103 m²
€ 340,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 500 m²
€ 3,000,000
Restaurant
Budva, Montenegro
480 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
30 m²
€ 55,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
19 m²
€ 55,000
Object code - 5.25.16.10310 We offer a business premises in the city of Bar with an area of …
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
43 m²
€ 75,000
The object code is 4.25.16.10149 Commercial premises in the center of Bar Object Features : …
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
171 m²
€ 300,000
Object code - 4.25.16.10102 Two-story business premises in the center of Bar Object function…
Restaurant
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 165,000
Restaurant
Rafailovici, Montenegro
190 m²
Price on request
Budva, Becici – Restaurant on a great location, for sale This property is located in an exce…
Restaurant
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
163 m²
€ 320,000
Seating - 100 The area of the interior is 76 square meters.m., terrace area 87sq.m. Ther…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 135,000
Object code - 1.30.16.9871 In the center of Budva in the immediate vicinity of TQPLAZA, the …
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 160,000
Object code - 1.20.16.9870After 7 seasons we sell / pass a successful restaurant business on…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 130,000
Object code - 1.25.16.9682 Office space for sale in the Bar Business Center is available for…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
260 m²
€ 760,000
Object code - 1.25.16.9468 The premises of a 2-storey restaurant in Bar are offered for sale…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
2 000 m²
€ 850,000
Object code - 1.29.16.9107 The plant in. Ulcinj. The building of the former bakery. The area…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 315,000
The object code is 1.30.16.8967 High-class commercial premises in the multifunctional comple…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 600,000
Object code - 00578 "Business of restaurants near the Simo Milošević Institute" - Igalo, Her…
Restaurant
Seoca, Montenegro
533 m²
€ 1,900,000
Budva, Jaz – Spacious restaurant in a prime location on the Jaz beach for sale A two-store…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 630,000
Object code - 1.30.16.7613 Room 400 sq.m., consists of subrum + desemle (panoramic window…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
119 m²
€ 50,000
The code of the property - 1.25.16.7014 Is offered for sale the production / storage fac…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 150,000
The code of a property - 1.25.16.7000 Office room on the embankment of the city of Bars …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
