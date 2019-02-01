Show property on map Show properties list
Commercialin Darguziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Darguziai, Lithuania
704 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,499,000
Commercialin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
19 m² 1 Floor
€ 8,000
Commercialin Onuskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Onuskis, Lithuania
209 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
Commercialin Jonalaukis, Lithuania
Commercial
Jonalaukis, Lithuania
2 574 m² 1 Floor
€ 480,000
Commercialin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
19 m² 1 Floor
€ 8,000
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
44 m² 1 Floor
€ 48,000
SELLING THE GATVIRONMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATALP IN THE GATVER, THE CANEVIEW. Premises are…
Commercialin Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
39 m² 1 Floor
€ 165,000
INDICATING INDICATIVE PATALPOS - STORE, NETICAL EVENTS ACTIVITIES! BUILDING IN THE ITEM IN T…
Commercialin Vidukle, Lithuania
Commercial
Vidukle, Lithuania
15 953 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
Great investment opportunity just 500 m. from the highway Kaunas-Klaip trouble. A complex of…
Commercialin Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Commercial
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
745 m² 1 Floor
€ 14,900
For sale in Pupkaimio k., Jurbarko r. at Red one-story brick 745 sq. M. m. building with a 5…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
500 m² 1 Floor
€ 99,000
In a strategically convenient location in Vilnius, in the northern town, a successful car se…
Commercialin Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
29 m² 1 Floor
€ 39,000
IN THE ACTIVE CITY PLACE OF THE COUNCIL, 1 ROOM BUY, ELECTED TO THE COMMERCINE ACTIVITIES, N…
Commercialin Darguziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Darguziai, Lithuania
704 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,499,000
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m² 1 Floor
€ 4,000
SELLING NEW EQUIPMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE TOURT OF SILAIN. ----------------------…
Commercialin Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial
Viesvile, Lithuania
2 411 m² 1 Floor
€ 189,000
A building complex, once a house of the Evil Court, is for sale. It is a cultural heritage s…
Commercialin Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial
Viesvile, Lithuania
1 800 m² 1 Floor
€ 189,000
A building complex, once a house of the Evil Court, is for sale. It is a cultural heritage s…
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
301 m² 3 Floor
€ 260,000
WE ARE SELLING THE CENTREATMENT OF THE PANEVENTION, RESPUBLIC G., THE TRANSACTIONAL INVESTIG…
Commercialin Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial
Viesvile, Lithuania
4 211 m² 1 Floor
€ 378,000
A building complex, once a house of the Evil Court, is for sale. It is a cultural heritage s…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
55 m² 1 Floor
€ 157,500
We kindly invite you to visit the DAY of THE CARD DURNES and to inspect these premises for s…
Commercialin Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
71 m² 1 Floor
€ 30,000
SELLING 2- THEIR WARROWS WITH THE ROURS! ---------------------------------------------------…
Commercialin Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
Commercial
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
100 m² 1 Floor
€ 320,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECT WITH EQUIPMENT PRICE IN THE ROMAINS! _________________________…
Commercialin Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial
Alytus, Lithuania
225 m² 1 Floor
€ 199,000
Commercialin Uzgirelis, Lithuania
Commercial
Uzgirelis, Lithuania
1 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 890,000
A meat production workshop and a rural tourism business are for sale in the Kaišiadorys dist…
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m²
€ 3,999
Premises for sale. Exceptional ability to purchase premises in a good place, constant flow o…
Commercialin Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
73 m² 1 Floor
€ 129,000
PUTION INVESTMENT FOR YOUR BUSINESS – FULL EQUIPMENT ODONTOLOGY CLINICAL PATALPOSP. LIGHT G.…
Commercialin Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
207 m² 4 Floor
€ 204,544
SELLING ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS SAVANORS PR.! ______________________________________________…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
49 m² 3 Floor
€ 146,000
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
24 m² 4 Floor
€ 88,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercialin Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial
Vilnius, Lithuania
27 m² 4 Floor
€ 95,000
Get involved in the creative environment in an authentic T. Shevchenko g. in the Loft Quarte…
Commercialin Pavytine, Lithuania
Commercial
Pavytine, Lithuania
199 m² 1 Floor
€ 9,000
Commercialin Klaipeda, Lithuania
Commercial
Klaipeda, Lithuania
48 m² 1 Floor
€ 110,000
Klaipeda Peace Pr. CIRPYKLA, which is successful in beauty and health services -------------…

About Lithuania

Lithuania is considered to be one of the Baltic states and is situated on the southeastern shore of the Baltic Sea. Its largest city and capital is Vilnius and has other populous cities such as Kaunas and Klaipeda. Powered by an advanced economy, Lithuania has a very high standard and quality of living. Additionally, it has a rich history dating back to the 13th century thanks to the different Baltic tribes that inhabited the region. Additionally, the country of Lithuania has a rich history due to the World Wars.

The cobblestone paved villages, medieval architecture, and a welcoming atmosphere manages to attracts a large number of visitors annually to the country of Lithuania. With moderate summers and winters, it offers pleasant weather for tourists to enjoy their stay in the country. From medieval architecture, national parks, ruins, and other historically significant places of attractions, there are a number of things you can do during your stay in Lithuania.

Real estate investment

So is it a good place for you to relocate for the long term? Yes, it is! Being rich in culture and traditions, Lithuania is one of the perfect places to stay. Additionally, it has an excellent standard of living with developed infrastructure and amenities. This makes Lithuania one of the best choices when it comes to buying property. There are a number of trustworthy real estate agents you can choose to help you make the most of your time and money when it comes to property deals in Lithuania. Whether you are just looking for a lucrative investment opportunity or a place to relocate to long term, Lithuania has the best to offer. The property is quite affordable and there are virtually no restrictions for tourists and foreigners. Additionally, the process is quite short and streamlined that can help you become the proud owner of your new Lithuania property in no time.

